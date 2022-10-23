Left Menu

PM congratulates ISRO on successful launch of broadband satellites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd NSIL and IN-SPACe after the Indian space agencys heaviest rocket on its maiden commercial mission successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and IN-SPACe after the Indian space agency's heaviest rocket on its maiden commercial mission successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

''Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India's competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market,'' he said.

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of NSIL, ISRO's commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

