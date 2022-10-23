Left Menu

AP Governor, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3-M2 success

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Sunday congratulated ISRO scientists on the historic launch of the heaviest rocket LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 from Sriharikota spaceport.

In a statement, the Governor said that it was a ''great achievement'' as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites on its first multi-satellite mission to the Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

''It's a great achievement for the entire launch vehicle team of ISRO as LVM3, known as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kg, has accomplished the orbit very accurately on its first commercial mission. The nation is proud of ISRO and the mission has added another feather in its cap,'' Harichandan said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the ISRO team over the successful mission.

The Chief Minister, in a separate statement, wished the ISRO scientists many more achievements in their future endeavours.

The heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits, the space agency said, describing the mission as 'historic'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

