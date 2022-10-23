Country proud of its scientists: President Murmu on successful launching of broadband satellites
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated space scientists on the successful launch of broadband satellites and said the country is proud of them.The Indian Space Research Organisations heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.The team of ISRO, NSILIndia INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity.
The Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.
''The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity. The country is proud of our scientists and their showcasing of the nation's indigenous capabilities. Congratulations!'' Murmu tweeted.
