Neuralink's 'show & tell' delayed by one month, Elon Musk says

The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX said in August that the event would be held on Oct. 31. Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain computer chips to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia and spinal cord injuries and fuse humankind with artificial intelligence.

Updated: 23-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:12 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink's "show & tell" event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX said in August that the event would be held on Oct. 31.

Co-founded by Musk in 2016, San Francisco-based Neuralink aims to implant wireless brain computer chips to help cure neurological conditions like Alzheimer's, dementia and spinal cord injuries and fuse humankind with artificial intelligence. Musk said in a 2019 presentation that Neuralink was aiming to receive regulatory approval for trials to implant chips into humans by the end of 2020, but the company has yet to receive such an approval or bring a product to market.

Musk approached brain chip implant developer Synchron Inc about a potential investment after he expressed frustration to Neuralink employees over their slow progress to win regulatory clearance for its devices.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

