Apple's next Mac Pro chip might be four times faster than M2 Max

Rumours for Apple's next Mac Pro suggest that the computer might come with chip options "that are at least twice or four times as powerful" as the not-yet-released M2 Max. The Verge has reported that as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has ramped up testing of the high-end Mac in preparation for its expected launch next year.

Gurman in his Power On newsletter says the machine will feature new and more powerful in-house chips nicknamed the 'M2 Ultra' and 'M2 Extreme'. The two variations pack 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, along with 76 and 152 GPU cores, and 256GB of memory. That's compared to the base M2, which comes with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and the rumoured M2 Max, which will supposedly feature 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores, reported The Verge.

He also shared under-test configurations for the Mac Pro which includes 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 192GB of memory. As per The Verge, it runs macOS Ventura 13.3, the first version of which launches on Monday. Apple last released the USD 5,999 Mac Pro in 2019, and it's due for a refresh with Apple silicon. (ANI)

