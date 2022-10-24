Left Menu

China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 06:09 IST
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has asked its U.S. employees in core tech positions to leave, as the company rushes to comply with the new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.

It was unclear how many U.S. citizens and green card holders would be forced to leave YMTC, Financial Times reported, quoting four people close to the company.

The paper said several employees in China had already left the company.

