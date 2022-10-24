China's YMTC asks core U.S. employees to leave due to chip export restrictions -FT

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) Ltd has asked its U.S. employees in core tech positions to leave, as the company rushes to comply with the new U.S export restrictions, Financial Times reported on Monday.

It was unclear how many U.S. citizens and green card holders would be forced to leave YMTC, Financial Times reported, quoting four people close to the company.

The paper said several employees in China had already left the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)