UK says Russia continues to use Iran's UAVs against Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 10:48 IST
Russia continues to use Iranian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against targets throughout the Ukrainian territory, the British Ministry of Defence said on Monday.
Russia is likely using the Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs to infiltrate Ukranian air defences and as a substitute for Russian-manufactured long-range precision weapons that are becoming increasingly scarce, the ministry said in its update on Twitter. Ukrainian efforts to contain the UAVs have been successful, the ministry said.
