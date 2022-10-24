UK Conservative Party's ERG says unable to agree on endorsing either PM candidate
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 16:47 IST
The head of the Conservative Party's European Research Group, Mark Francois, said on Monday the grouping was unable to collectively endorse either Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt to be Britain's next prime minister,
Francois, who heads the influential bloc of pro-Brexit lawmakers, said the group would unite behind whoever wins.
