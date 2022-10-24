UK Conservative Party's ERG says unable to agree on endorsing either PM candidate

The head of the Conservative Party's European Research Group, Mark Francois, said on Monday the grouping was unable to collectively endorse either Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt to be Britain's next prime minister,

Francois, who heads the influential bloc of pro-Brexit lawmakers, said the group would unite behind whoever wins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)