Zimbabwe score 79/5 against South Africa in rain-hit T20WC match

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 24-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 17:02 IST
Zimbabwe posted 79 for five against South Africa in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match here on Monday.

Electing to bat in the rain-hit nine-overs-a-side game, Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total.

Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa. Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20).

