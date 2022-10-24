Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-EU to okay Philip Morris' Swedish Match deal after asset sale offer - sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 20:18 IST
EU antitrust regulators will clear Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc's $16 billion bid for Swedish Match after it offered to sell the latter's logistics unit, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Philip Morris, which announced the deal in May aimed at expanding its presence in the fast-growing market for cigarette alternatives, submitted the concession to the European Commission early this month.

