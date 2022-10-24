Left Menu

Britain and EU must work together, the bloc's chairman tells PM Sunak

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:28 IST
Britain and EU must work together, the bloc's chairman tells PM Sunak
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and Britain need to work together to face shared challenges, the bloc's chairman said on Monday in congratulating Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's new prime minister.

"Working together is the only way to face common challenges … and bringing stability is key to overcoming them," European Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

