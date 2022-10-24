Left Menu

Mirae Asset in talks to fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source

South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group is planning to commit about 300 billion Korean won ($207.91 million) to help finance Elon Musk's $44-billion buyout of Twitter Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Reuters | San Francisco | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:42 IST
South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group is planning to commit about 300 billion Korean won ($207.91 million) to help finance Elon Musk's $44-billion buyout of Twitter Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The deal with Mirae is expected to be finalized in the coming days before the deadline for the closing of the deal expires on October 28, the source added.

Musk's lawyer and Mirae Asset were not immediately available for comments. ($1 = 1,442.9400 won)

