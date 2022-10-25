Russia to raise Ukraine 'dirty bomb' accusation at U.N., diplomats say

Russia plans to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a "dirty bomb" attack, diplomats said.

Russia has told council counterparts it will bring up the issue during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body, diplomats said.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, top Russian officials phoned Western counterparts to say Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb. Western countries accused Russia of plotting to use that warning as a pretext for escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)