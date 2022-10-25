Left Menu

Mirae Asset in talks to help fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source

The deal with Mirae is expected to be finalized in the coming days before the deadline for the closing of the Twitter deal on Oct. 28, the source added. Mirae Asset earlier this year invested in Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX, the person said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 05:35 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 05:35 IST
Mirae Asset in talks to help fund Elon Musk's Twitter deal - source

South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group is planning to commit about 300 billion Korean won ($208 million) to help finance Elon Musk's $44-billion buyout of Twitter Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The deal with Mirae is expected to be finalized in the coming days before the deadline for the closing of the Twitter deal on Oct. 28, the source added.

Mirae Asset earlier this year invested in Musk's rocket and satellite company SpaceX, the person said. Musk's lawyer and Mirae Asset were not immediately available for comments.

The Korea Economic Daily earlier reported Mirae Asset's investment plan for Twitter. Analysts say Musk needs to attract more equity investors to finance the Twitter purchase and avoid further sales of his stock in electric carmaker Tesla.

Earlier this month, a Delaware judge gave Musk until Oct. 28 to close his takeover of the social media platform. Tesla investors have feared the billionaire might sell more Tesla stocks to finance the deal, weighing on its shares.

($1 = 1,442.9400 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022