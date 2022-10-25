Left Menu

Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer

Apple CEO Tim Cook took extended Diwali wishes on Monday. Tim attached a photo clicked by a Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker and wrote, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker."

Apple CEO Tim Cook extends Diwali wishes; gives shoutout to Mumbai-based photographer
Tim Cook (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to wish everyone Diwali. And what made his wish even more special was the photo Tim attached with his tweet. Tim attached a photo clicked by a Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker and wrote, "This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker."

The photographer shared Tim Cook's shoutout and said that she is "humbled" that Tim shared her photo. "Humbled & stoked to have #TimCook @apple post my #shotoniphone image for Diwali! Wishing you all a prosperous one," Apeksha wrote on Instagram.

Talking about the latest update from Apple, the tech giant will soon be releasing iOS 16.1 soon. According to GSM Arena, rumours that suggested the iPadOS release would also be labelled iOS 16.1 might be true as it would make sense for the company to re-sync the version numbers of its mobile operating systems. With iOS 16.1, users will be able to subscribe to Apple Fitness+ from their iPhone, even if they don't have an Apple Watch.

Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app, located in the middle tab, available in 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US, reported GSM Arena. Additionally, iOS 16.1 comes with iCloud Shared Photo Library support, letting you share photos with five other people who can add, edit, and remove them from your iCloud.

There are also Live Activities for third-party apps, letting you stay on top of real-time stuff via the lock screen or the Dynamic Island, Clean Energy Charging which optimizes charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources. Further, there's support for the Matter connectivity standard that will let smart home devices work seamlessly together across platforms, Reachability for the Dynamic Island, and key sharing in the Wallet app, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

