WhatsApp users face disruption in services

WhatsApp's services faced disruption on Tuesday as many users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue. There is no official word yet from WhatsApp on the disruption in services.

