Left Menu

WhatsApp disruptions reported in India, Meta says working to restore servces soon

Whatsapp was down for users in India on Tuesday. Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:36 IST
WhatsApp disruptions reported in India, Meta says working to restore servces soon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform was down for several users in India on Tuesday with people unable to send or receive messages on their devices. According to Downdetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT.

Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore @WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible." - a Meta Company Spokesperson said.

According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours. Mewnwhile, People headed to Twitter to complain and check if others were facing similar issues.

Some of the reactions were hilarious. Here's another quirky message.

According to Downdetector, 70 per cent WhatsApp users reported issues in sending messages, while 24 per cent had issues in server connection and 7 per cent said they were facing app issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022