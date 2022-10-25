Whatsapp Down! Are you facing issues while using WhatsApp in India?

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The day after Diwali in India, Many users are facing issues while using WhatsApp since this morning. Most of the users could open the application but were not able to send messages and media files.

As per the outage tracker, Downdetector, many users started facing issues with the WhatsApp mobile app and web at around 01:30 PM today, October 25. At the time of writing this article, over 2,5078 users reported issues with the app on the website.

According to the heat map displayed on the Downdetector website, user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, People headed to Twitter to complain and check if others were facing similar issues.

Some of the reactions were hilarious. Here's another quirky message.

