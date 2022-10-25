Left Menu

UPDATE 1-WhatsApp outage reported across the world

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Popular messaging app WhatsApp has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday. Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

