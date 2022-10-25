Left Menu

Meta says India most significant country for all new things across its platforms

India is the most significant country for Meta in terms of all the new things that feature across its platforms -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, a top company official said.Meta has also provided a great opportunity for numerous brands and millions of creators to express their creativity and build audiences in India through short-form videos, said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India Meta.India is a very critical market for our platforms from multiple dimensions.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 13:56 IST
Meta says India most significant country for all new things across its platforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is the most significant country for Meta in terms of all the new things that feature across its platforms -- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, a top company official said.

Meta has also provided a great opportunity for numerous brands and millions of creators to express their creativity and build audiences in India through short-form videos, said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta).

''India is a very critical market for our platforms from multiple dimensions. A lot of new product learning and incubation is done here, and 'Reels' is an example of that... this is the market where we have done the most amount of testing of new product features.

''India is the most significant market where the focus is for all the new things that we are doing across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp,'' he told PTI.

Chopra was speaking on the sidelines of Meta's annual 'Creator Day', which was recently held for the first time in Kolkata.

The event celebrates creators and gives them a chance to create, collaborate and learn from each other, he said.

Chopra said 'Reels' (short-from videos), which was launched two years back, has gained massive popularity in India, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities. ''India is the lighthouse country for 'Reels' for Meta globally. As per a new research report, around 200 million people are spending about 45 mins per day on short-form videos, and this figure is estimated to go up to 600 million people.

''Reels is helping creators express their creativity, passion, and build audiences and followers that relate with them through the content,'' he said.

Short-form videos have also become a potent medium for brands to promote their products on Facebook and Instagram, the official said.

'Reels' provide a different and authentic kind of voice for brands to engage with users, he said.

''Digital advertising is a highly performing means for brands (large and small). It's an efficient way to grow... In India, more than 50 per cent of the followers for the businesses that are on Instagram are coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities; so a company can reach out to these markets by being on Instagram and Facebook,'' Chopra said.

He also said that a lot of music trends have been happening through short-form videos, as artistes make use of the '1 Minute Music' format on Instagram to get ''tremendous'' distribution.

''We believe that cricket, Bollywood and music define a lot of culture in India. So, we continue to invest closely with partners who create these IPs (intellectual property),'' he said.

Meta had recently announced a partnership with the ICC that would enable people to watch the best match moments and highlights of the Men's T20 World Cup, through clips on 'Reels' on Instagram and Facebook.

On fake profiles and the spread of misinformation on Meta platforms, Chopra said the tech conglomerate takes constant measures to rein in such menace.

''Putting a check on fake profiles and spread of misinformation is a constant area of investment for us. We are proactively taking down millions of fake accounts, and have a large organisation that ensures we are responding appropriately to complaints. We also help users become more secure about their own accounts through new security features,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022