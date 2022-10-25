WhatsApp working to restore services after users report disruption

Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many users across the world, including in India as sending or receiving text and videos snagged.

Meta Platforms, which owns WhatsApp, said it is working to restore services.

The services were down for over an hour now and Meta did not offer a timeline by when they will be restored.

''We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,'' Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.

WhatsApp's services across many parts of India were disrupted as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue. Downdetector reported significant rise in complaints around WhatsApp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users. Downdetector's heatmap showed WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.

