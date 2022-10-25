UPDATE 1-Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership over 'offensive behaviour' - Bloomberg News

Left Menu

German sporting goods maker Adidas AG plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, following a rash of offensive behaviour from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Adidas may announce the move as early as Tuesday, the report added, saying the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has made controversial statements, including anti-Semitic social media posts, in recent weeks.

Adidas may announce the move as early as Tuesday, the report added, saying the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has made controversial statements, including anti-Semitic social media posts, in recent weeks. Adidas did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Ye could not immediately be reached. Adidas on Oct. 6 said it was reviewing its business partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.

The following weekend, the rapper had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted, with the social media platforms saying they removed his posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic. West, who has been partnering with Adidas since 2013 had been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO, adding that the sporting goods maker were copying his ideas, CNBC had earlier reported.

In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel retailer Gap Inc. Ye recently has agreed to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

