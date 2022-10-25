Left Menu

Kremlin doubles down on 'dirty bomb' claims

The Kremlin on Tuesday doubled down on its claims that Kyiv plans to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, warning the West it was dangerous to dismiss Moscow's position. Moscow has provided no evidence for its claims.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:46 IST
The Kremlin on Tuesday doubled down on its claims that Kyiv plans to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine, warning the West it was dangerous to dismiss Moscow's position. Ukraine, the United States, Britain and France have all rejected Moscow's claims - voiced by several officials in recent days - that Kyiv could be preparing to detonate a radioactive device in Ukraine.

In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this was a foolish approach given the gravity of the situation. Moscow has provided no evidence for its claims.

