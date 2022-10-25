GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook, but margin slips
General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago. GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier.
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:13 IST
