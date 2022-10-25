Left Menu

Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in Kherson region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-10-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 16:25 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in the southern Kherson region and eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson are currently evacuating tens of thousands of civilians eastwards across the Dnipro river, facing a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has already seen Kyiv retake swathes of land seized by Russian forces in the first days of the war.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

