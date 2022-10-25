India fines Google $113 million in second antitrust penalty this month
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Alphabet Inc's Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the U.S. tech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.
It was fined $162 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android. ($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Android
- Indian
- U.S.
- Competition Commission of India
- Alphabet Inc's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese chip makers' shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
Chinese tech shares tumble after U.S. publishes new export rules
Indian start-up market worth betting on, says Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin
Indian bowlers didn't give us any freebies: Markram
China stocks fall as COVID flare-ups, U.S. crackdown weigh