Play Store policies: CCI slaps Rs 936.44 crore penalty on Google for unfair biz ways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

