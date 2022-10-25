Left Menu

Cycling-Dutch rider Pieters takes first steps, 10 months after crash

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has taken her first steps since suffering brain damage in a training crash almost a year ago. "Lately, it's been a little more difficult to motivate Amy with physical exertion," the post said. "Talking is not yet possible, which makes it difficult to explain to her why not.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:10 IST
Cycling-Dutch rider Pieters takes first steps, 10 months after crash
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters has taken her first steps since suffering brain damage in a training crash almost a year ago. The three-time Madison world champion required surgery and was put in an induced coma following the crash in Alicante in December, Spain and only regained consciousness in April.

She has been recovering at an intensive neuro-rehabilitation facility in the Netherlands. The latest post on her website said: "With a little help, she gets up from her chair and takes her own steps. She walks for short moments when supported. This is what we like to see... We must have patience and hope. We are convinced Amy will show us some very beautiful things."

However, the post outlines the challenges Pieters still faces on a daily basis. "Lately, it's been a little more difficult to motivate Amy with physical exertion," the post said.

"Talking is not yet possible, which makes it difficult to explain to her why not. Not being able to explain or express it is sometimes a bit difficult for her and for us. "Fortunately, she can be motivated by playing a game."

Doctors said in April that although her condition had improved slightly and she could recognise people and understand what was being said to her, they were still unsure about the long-term impact of her brain injury. Pieters, who rides for the SD Worx team, won the Madison at the World Championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021 alongside Kirsten Wild. She missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo last year, finishing fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022