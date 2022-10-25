EXCLUSIVE-Rocket maker Aerojet solicits acquisition offers-sources

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, the U.S. rocket maker whose $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp was blocked by antitrust regulators in February, is soliciting offers from potential suitors, including private equity firms, according to people familiar with the matter.

Aerojet is working with advisers on an auction process and asked for indications of acquisition interest earlier this month, the sources said. The company, which has a market value of $3.6 billion, may decide not to sell itself if it does not attract an offer it deems attractive, the sources added. They requested not to be identified because the matter is confidential. An Aerojet spokesperson declined to comment.

Aerojet develops and manufactures liquid and solid rocket propulsion and hypersonic engines for space, defense, civil and commercial applications. Its customers include the Pentagon, NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies Corp. The El Segundo, California-based company prevailed in a battle for control of its board against its former executive chairman Warren Lichtenstein last summer but remains under pressure to boost its performance. Activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management disclosed it had accumulated a 3.7% stake in Aerojet in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)