BRIEF-Equity Investors In Elon Musk's Take Private Of Twitter Have Received Paperwork From His Lawyers At Skadden Arps- CNBC Reporter Tweet

Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* EQUITY INVESTORS IN ELON MUSK'S TAKE PRIVATE OF TWITTER HAVE RECEIVED PAPERWORK FROM HIS LAWYERS AT SKADDEN ARPS- CNBC REPORTER TWEET Source text : https://bit.ly/3SAlz8GV Further company coverage:

