Google-parent Alphabet misses estimates for quarterly revenue

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 01:34 IST
Google-parent Alphabet Inc missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

The company said total revenue was $69.09 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $65.12 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected revenue to be $70.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

