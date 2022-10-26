New privacy feature allows Samsung users to block access to data when handing phone to someone

Samsung is rolling out a new privacy feature, called Maintenance Mode, that allows Galaxy device users to block access to their personal information, such as their photos, messages or contacts while their devices are being serviced.

When you hand in your device to be repaired, all you need to do is:

Select Maintenance Mode in the "Battery and device care" menu within "Settings"

Reboot your smartphone

As soon as it's rebooted, all your personal information including photos, documents and messages will be restricted

Once Maintenance Mode is turned on, the person who was entrusted with the device won't be able to retrieve user-installed apps either. According to Samsung, the data or accounts generated when using Maintenance Mode are automatically deleted as soon as the owner exits Maintenance Mode.

Maintenance Mode is coming to select Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 5 or later versions, following a successful pilot program in Korea and an initial launch in China. The rollout will continue throughout 2023, with availability expanding to more Galaxy devices, the South Korean firm announced on Tuesday.

"This is just the latest example of our constant efforts to introduce new ways to make people feel safe and in control, so they can explore new mobile experiences with peace of mind, knowing we have their back," said Seungwon Shin, VP and Head of Security Team at Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.