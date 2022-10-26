Left Menu

Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google on CCI's Rs 936 cr fine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A day after anti-trust regulator CCI imposed a fine of Rs 936 crore on Google over Play Store policies, the US-based tech giant on Wednesday said it remains committed to users and developers and is reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.

Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide, Google said.

''And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India's digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians,'' a Google spokesperson said.

The company also said it remains committed to users and developers and is ''reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.'' ''Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, and unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide,'' it added.

In its second ruling against Google in less than a week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the internet major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

The regulator also directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices as well as carry out various measures to address the anti-competitive issues within a defined timeline, according to an order.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

