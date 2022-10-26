Left Menu

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:05 IST
Ireland vs England T20 World Cup Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
England Innings (Ireland won by 5 runs D/L Method) Jos Buttler c Tucker b Little 0 Alex Hales c Adair b Little 7 Dawid Malan c Hand b McCarthy 35 Ben Stokes b Hand 6 Harry Brook c Delany b Dockrell 18 Moeen Ali not out 24 Liam Livingstone not out 1 Extras: (LB-4, W-10) 14 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-14, 3-29, 4-67, 5-86 Total: (For Five wickets in 14.3 overs) 105 Bowling: Josh Little 3-0-16-2, Mark Adair 2-0-10-0, Barry McCarthy 3-0-20-1, Fionn Hand 2-0-17-1, Gareth Delany 3.3-0-33-0, George Dockrell 1-0-5-1.

