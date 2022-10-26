Left Menu

Meta Platforms disagrees with Turkish competition board fine

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:22 IST
  • Turkey

A spokesperson for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday that they did not agree with the findings of Turkish competition authority, after it fined the company 346.7 million lira ($18.64 million).

The spokesperson said Meta Platforms protect user privacy and provide people with transparency and control over their data, adding that the company "will consider all options."

($1 = 18.6037 liras)

