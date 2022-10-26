Meta Platforms disagrees with Turkish competition board fine
Updated: 26-10-2022
A spokesperson for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday that they did not agree with the findings of Turkish competition authority, after it fined the company 346.7 million lira ($18.64 million).
The spokesperson said Meta Platforms protect user privacy and provide people with transparency and control over their data, adding that the company "will consider all options."
($1 = 18.6037 liras)
