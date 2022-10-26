Left Menu

Putin accuses Ukraine of 'dirty bomb' plans, says risks of world conflict high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:28 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a "dirty bomb", echoing an unsubstantiated allegation repeatedly made by Moscow in recent days.

Speaking at a meeting with the intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries, Putin said that the risk of conflict in the world and region was high, and that security should be heightened around key infrastructure sites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

