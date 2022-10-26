Putin accuses Ukraine of 'dirty bomb' plans, says risks of world conflict high
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was aware of Ukrainian plans to use a "dirty bomb", echoing an unsubstantiated allegation repeatedly made by Moscow in recent days.
Speaking at a meeting with the intelligence chiefs of several former Soviet countries, Putin said that the risk of conflict in the world and region was high, and that security should be heightened around key infrastructure sites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine, Russia clash at UNGA ahead of vote on condemning Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian regions
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
Governor of Russia's Belgorod region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling
Head of south Russian region says thousands left without power after Ukrainian shelling
Ukrainians in Prague rally against Russian missile strikes