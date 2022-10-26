Left Menu

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:51 IST
OnePlus releases OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline
OnePlus 9RT 5G (Image source: Twitter)

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) beta rollout timeline for its devices. As for the stable version, it will be tuned accordingly based on the feedback from the Beta version and will be released after meeting the software system standards.

"It depends on the development progress based on the Beta version. We will release the stable version as soon as possible after meeting the software system standards," the company said in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

Below is the OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline for OnePlus devices:

August 2022 (Released)

  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

September 2022 (Released)

  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 9 5G

From Q4 2022

  • OnePlus 10T 5G
  • OnePlus 9RT 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 9R 5G (Released)
  • OnePlus 8 (Released)
  • OnePlus 8 Pro (Released)
  • OnePlus 8T (Released)
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

From H1 2023

  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • OnePlus Nord N20 SE

Announcing the roll-out timeline, OnePlus noted that the Beta version will be released on a batch-by-batch basis and is only applicable to certain markets. Also, the plan is not applied to carrier-exclusive models, which will be determined by each carrier.

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022