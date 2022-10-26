OnePlus releases OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) beta rollout timeline for its devices. As for the stable version, it will be tuned accordingly based on the feedback from the Beta version and will be released after meeting the software system standards.

"It depends on the development progress based on the Beta version. We will release the stable version as soon as possible after meeting the software system standards," the company said in a post on the OnePlus Community forums.

Below is the OxygenOS 13 beta rollout timeline for OnePlus devices:

August 2022 (Released)

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

September 2022 (Released)

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

From Q4 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G (Released)

OnePlus 9R 5G (Released)

OnePlus 8 (Released)

OnePlus 8 Pro (Released)

OnePlus 8T (Released)

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

From H1 2023

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

Announcing the roll-out timeline, OnePlus noted that the Beta version will be released on a batch-by-batch basis and is only applicable to certain markets. Also, the plan is not applied to carrier-exclusive models, which will be determined by each carrier.