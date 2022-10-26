Iranian news agency confirms clashes in Saqez, internet shut
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency confirmed clashes took place on Wednesday between security forces and people taking part in a memorial ceremony for Mahsa Amini in her Kurdistan province hometown of Saqez. "A limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini's memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqez and were dispersed.
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency confirmed clashes took place on Wednesday between security forces and people taking part in a memorial ceremony for Mahsa Amini in her Kurdistan province hometown of Saqez.
"A limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini's memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqez and were dispersed. Following the scattered clashes, internet in Saqez was cut off due to security considerations," the agency reported, adding about 10,000 people had gathered.
Amini died on Sept. 16 in Tehran while in the custody of Iran's morality police, sparking more than a month of nationwide protests.
