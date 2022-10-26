Left Menu

Iranian news agency confirms clashes in Saqez, internet shut

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency confirmed clashes took place on Wednesday between security forces and people taking part in a memorial ceremony for Mahsa Amini in her Kurdistan province hometown of Saqez. "A limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini's memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqez and were dispersed.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:04 IST
Iranian news agency confirms clashes in Saqez, internet shut
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency confirmed clashes took place on Wednesday between security forces and people taking part in a memorial ceremony for Mahsa Amini in her Kurdistan province hometown of Saqez.

"A limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini's memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqez and were dispersed. Following the scattered clashes, internet in Saqez was cut off due to security considerations," the agency reported, adding about 10,000 people had gathered.

Amini died on Sept. 16 in Tehran while in the custody of Iran's morality police, sparking more than a month of nationwide protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022