Samsung Galaxy S22 camera just got even better; new updates let you capture pro shots

Samsung has improved the Galaxy S22 series camera with an upgraded Expert RAW app and a brand new app called Camera Assistant that let you capture professional-looking shots.

Astrophoto, a brand-new feature in the Expert RAW allows stargazers and outdoor enthusiasts to take stunning photos of constellations and dark sky activity. In addition, the Multiple exposures feature lets you shoot several images at once and then use Overlay modes to combine them into one standout shot.

The beta version of Astrophoto and Multiple exposures are now available on the Galaxy S22 series running One UI 5 or later versions. Go to the Special Photo options in the Settings menu of Expert RAW to try them.

Next up, the new Camera Assistant app lets you pick and choose which automated features you want to use for a fully customized shooting experience. The app is available to download from Galaxy Store as well as the Good Lock app.

"Every avid photographer has their own shooting style, so it's vital to have a camera that gives you the creative reins. With the new Camera Assistant app, you can pick and choose which automated features you want to use for a fully customized shooting experience," Samsung said.

The Camera Assistant app gives you the option to turn certain features on or off, including:

Auto lens switching - It automatically switches camera lenses in dark environments or as you move closer to the object you are shooting.

Auto HDR- With the new app, you can now simply turn Auto HDR off if you want to get atmospheric pictures without the HDR effect.

Faster shutter - This mode allows you to take up to seven pictures in a second.

Furthermore, you can also choose how many photos are taken (1, 3, 5 or 7 photos) in quick succession after the timer count. You can also select how long the Camera app (preview screen) is turned on continuously for 1, 2, 5 or 10 minutes.