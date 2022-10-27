Meta Platforms beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as its dominance of the online ad market helped it attract a steady stream of business from recession-wary companies looking to reach a wider audience.

Revenue in the third quarter fell for a second straight time to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion.

Analysts on average expected revenue of $27.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

