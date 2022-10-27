Left Menu

Facebook parent company Meta sees 4 per cent sales dip

Meta has reported a year-over revenue loss of over 4 per cent. As the Q3 report came out, Meta reported losses and the company has even projected loss for the next quarter.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 05:48 IST
Facebook parent company Meta sees 4 per cent sales dip
Mark Zuckerberg (Image Source: Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the third quarter, Meta was buffeted by a widespread ad-spending downturn, posting a 4 per cent year-over-year revenue loss, while missing Wall Street estimates on the bottom line as significant metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings, reported Variety. The firm said its flagship Facebook app had 1.984 billion daily active users on average in Q3, up roughly 16 million from the previous quarter -- and, as Meta's core social media business plateaus, TikTok is gaining ground.

Facebook DAUs had previously fallen by roughly 1 million in Q4 2021, as per Variety. According to Variety, Meta reported total revenue of USD 27.71 billion and net income of USD 4.4 billion for the third quarter, which was down 52 per cent year over year and fell short of Wall Street projections.

The year-over-year revenue decline was only the corporation's second as a public company, following a 1 per cent loss in Q2. Variety quoted Refinitiv data according to which, analysts expected revenue of USD 27.38 billion. Alphabet (parent of Google and YouTube) and Snap both reported Q3 earnings losses, citing deterioration in ad expenditure during the period.

Meta also predicted a loss in revenue for the fourth quarter, projecting sales of USD 30 billion to USD 32.5 billion, a 3.5 per cent- 11 per cent decrease from the previous year. Meta shares dropped more than 18 per cent in after-hours trading as a result of the earnings failure and Q4 revenue estimate. Year to date, the stock is down more than 68 per cent.

"Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement we're seeing driven by progress on our discovery engine and products like Reels," said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg. "While we face near-term challenges on revenue, the fundamentals are there for a return to stronger revenue growth. We're approaching 2023 with a focus on prioritization and efficiency that will help us navigate the current environment and emerge an even stronger company," he added.

Meanwhile, Meta has been investing billions in its metaverse projects, most recently releasing the high-end Meta Quest Pro headgear (USD 1,500), a turn suggested by the social network giant's new moniker. As per Variety, the company also disclosed that a lower-cost, consumer-focused next-generation Quest will be released in 2023. However, Meta's Reality Labs division, which includes its VR, AR, and wearables companies, is still years away from contributing to the bottom line and has hampered overall financial outcomes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022