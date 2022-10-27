Smartphone shipments in china fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
Smartphone shipments in china fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday.
Apple Inc grew shipments 11% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million.
