TSIA and Movate Co-Author a Report on Leveraging the Power of the Gig Economy

Movate (formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, in association with the Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA), has released a co-authored report named 'Leveraging the Power of the Gig Economy'. The report uncovers the key challenges, strategies and recommendations for leveraging the gig workforce while also capturing the real-world benefits and success stories.

The pandemic-induced disruptions have irreversibly changed the workforce dynamics. As a result, the industry is seeing a rapid shift from traditional nine-to-five jobs to freelance or contractor positions, especially among millennials and Gen-Z. The co-authored report highlights how companies can stay ahead of the curve by opting for innovative workforce development and engagement models in the new normal. One such powerful approach is the 'Integrated Gig-Enabled Support Model,' which brings the best of both worlds, i.e., traditional and gig models, to deliver excellent customer experiences. This support model enables enterprises to tap into their existing pool of customers who have significant product knowledge and onboard them as gig peer experts for providing enterprise support to their fellow customers, thereby reducing or eliminating the costs for training and upskilling.

John Ragsdale, Distinguished Researcher and Vice President of Technology Ecosystems, TSIA, said, ''Multiple surveys have shown that younger demographics prefer the flexibility of gig work, but B2B technology firms have so far been wary of this model. Multiple gig marketplaces for technology support have failed due to the inability to assess the skills of gig workers. The Movate OnDemand platform is an innovative take on talent management, and their model has eliminated the risk inherent in previous solutions. The platform is delivering immense value to tech companies, including multiple TSIA members.'' Sid Victor, SVP Sales and Solutions - Support Services at Movate, said, ''The work-from-anywhere era has changed the long-held skepticism regarding a remote workforce's efficiency and dependability. Fuelled by the pandemic, the great resignation trend, mass layoffs, and uncertainty about a recession, there is a surge in businesses wanting to shift, adapt, and transform rapidly. At Movate, we have reimagined talent-as-a-service by leveraging our Movate OnDemand platform, a unique gig customer experience ecosystem that harnesses thousands of knowledgeable freelance talent who are alpha users of our customers' products. In this report, we have outlined the business tactics that enterprises can adopt to stay ahead of the curve amidst the changing dynamics of the modern services workforce.'' To read and download the full report, click here.

Movate has been a long-standing partner of the TSIA. The two organizations regularly collaborate towards the creation of thought leadership through event sponsorships, webinars, and research. Movate's SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Vivian Gomes, also serves as part of TSIA's Partner Advisory Board.

About Movate Movate, formerly CSS Corp, is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 11,700 full-time Movators across 20 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range.

