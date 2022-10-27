India post 179/2 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup
PTI | Sydney | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:19 IST
India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.
Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.
For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each. Brief Score: India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).
