Left Menu

BJP's Amit Malviya to file criminal and civil proceedings against The Wire for 'tarnishing reputation'

Under scrutiny, including from some experts, over the reports, The Wire last week formally retracted its Meta stories after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts.The news portal also apologised to its readers for slippage in its editorial assessment. For this we owe an apology to our readers, the news portal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:49 IST
BJP's Amit Malviya to file criminal and civil proceedings against The Wire for 'tarnishing reputation'
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya on Thursday said he will file criminal and civil proceedings against 'The Wire', as he accused the news portal of using ''forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish'' his reputation.

The Wire in a series of news reports, now retracted, had alleged that Meta, the parent company of social media giants -- WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram -- has accorded special privileges to Malviya that enable him to get posts removed from its platforms.

The reports had insinuated that the BJP leader was behind removal of some posts from Instagram.

''After consultation with my lawyers and seeking their advise, I have decided to file criminal and civil proceedings against 'The Wire.' Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation,'' Malviya said in a statement. Under scrutiny, including from some experts, over the reports, The Wire last week formally retracted its Meta stories after conducting an internal review of the technical source material used, with the help of external experts.

The news portal also apologised to its readers for slippage in its editorial assessment. ''This combination of not fully grasping the complexities of technology and a slippage in editorial assessment of tech-related matter resulted in the publication of stories which did not eventually hold up. For this we owe an apology to our readers,'' the news portal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022