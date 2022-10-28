Left Menu

'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 00:29 IST
'Coconut-size' tumour removed from man's thyroid gland at Delhi hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A 72-year-old farmer from Bihar underwent a surgery at a private hospital here for the removal of a ''coconut-sized'' tumour from his thyroid gland, with doctors saying there were multiple challenges, including saving the patient's voice.

The patient, a resident of Begusarai district, was facing difficulties in breathing and swallowing food for the last six months, the hospital said in a statement.

The problem aggravated to such an extent that his quality of life was hampered, it said, adding that he was brought to the Department of ENT and Head, Neck Onco Surgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here last month.

According to Dr Sangeet Agarwal, consultant, Head and Neck Onco Surgery at the hospital, ''During the last so many years of practice, I have operated more than 250 such cases of huge thyroid tumours but this was a unique case in terms of weight and size, wherein the normal butterfly-shaped thyroid gland, which normally weighs 10-15 gm and is of 3-4 cm size, became larger than a coconut with a size of 18-20 cm.'' He said the biggest challenge was to save the voice of the patient while removing the tumour. The bilateral vocal cord nerves were saved successfully, he added.

The trachea (wind pipe) was compressed due to which a special technique for anaesthesia had to be applied, the doctor said.

''In such types of huge tumours, preservation of calcium and maintaining parathyroid glands is also a big challenge. We were able to successfully preserve all four parathyroid glands,'' he said.

The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped organ located at the base of the neck. It releases hormones that control metabolism.

The thyroid gland lies in front of the throat, which is also called the Adam's apple.

The surgery took about three hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti soon

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-United States confident of new U.N. resolution on Haiti...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for agricultural development: Union Agriculture Minister

India's emphasis is on closer regional cooperation with ASEAN countries for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022