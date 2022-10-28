Amazon forecasts fourth-quarter sales below estimates

Amazon.com Inc projected current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as decades-high inflation and intense competition from rivals such as Walmart weigh on its retail business.

The world's biggest online retailer projected net sales of between $140 billion and $148 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting $155.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

