Rogers, Shaw say deal mediation with Canada's competition bureau failed

The mediation between Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications and Canada's competition bureau over the companies' C$20 billion merger failed on Thursday, as the parties did not agree on the terms put forward by the tribunal. "We are disappointed with this outcome and believe that litigation is both unnecessary and harmful to competition.

The mediation between Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications and Canada's competition bureau over the companies' C$20 billion merger failed on Thursday, as the parties did not agree on the terms put forward by the tribunal.

"We are disappointed with this outcome and believe that litigation is both unnecessary and harmful to competition. The Bureau's unwillingness to meaningfully engage unduly delays lower wireless prices for Canadian consumers," the companies said in a joint statement. The move comes days after Canada's industry minister put forward terms for the merger to proceed.

