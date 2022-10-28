French economy grows 0.2% in third quarter - INSEE
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- France
France's economy expanded 0.2% in the third quarter as household spending stagnated, an official preliminary reading showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll had forecast third-quarter growth of 0.2%, which projections ranging from -0.3% to 0.5%.
Also Read: France's CGT union vows to continue strikes at TotalEnergies
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
Advertisement