Oktoberfest beer awarded EU seal of approval
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:34 IST
The European Commission said on Friday it has made "Oktoberfestbier", brewed in Munich and made famous by the city's annual beer-guzzling festival, a protected geographical indicator of Germany.
The title is intended to guarantee the drink's quality while protecting against imitation and the misuse of product design, a spokesperson for the Commission's representation in Bavaria said.
One special feature of the beer is the use of water from deep springs in Munich in a production process that has been developed over centuries, he added.
